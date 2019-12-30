HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HDS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. 382,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,765. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 309.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

