Head to Head Survey: Puxin (NYSE:NEW) versus Grand Canyon Education (NYSE:LOPE)

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Puxin and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -23.86% -129.24% -14.44% Grand Canyon Education 34.73% 20.50% 16.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puxin and Grand Canyon Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $324.07 million 2.40 -$121.21 million N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $845.50 million 5.53 $229.01 million $5.09 19.05

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Puxin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Puxin and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 3 0 3.00

Puxin presently has a consensus price target of $28.43, indicating a potential upside of 218.01%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus price target of $135.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.59%. Given Puxin’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Puxin is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Volatility & Risk

Puxin has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Puxin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University. The company, through its subsidiary Orbis Education Services, LLC, provides support services for healthcare education programs in 17 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

