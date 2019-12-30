Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from prudent buyouts and pricing strategies. These upsides drove third-quarter 2019 performance, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. Markedly, the Pirate's brand buyout boosted the company’s sales in the third quarter. Management expects acquisitions, especially One Brands, to favorably impact the top line in 2019. Additionally, the company is on track with product launches under some of its key brand banners. Also, it expects to continue gaining from net price realization. However, third-quarter results were somewhat hurt by currency headwinds. Moreover, advertising and marketing costs were high that dented adjusted operating margin. Persistence of such headwinds is a concern for the company.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.27.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average is $148.27. Hershey has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $233,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,989,834.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,604 shares of company stock worth $10,442,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,260 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11,345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hershey by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

