Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.68 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.68 ($0.48), approximately 4,683 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 126,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.77.

About Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR)

Highfield Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash mineral properties in Spain. The company holds 100% interests in the Muga, Vipasca, Pintano, Izaga, and Sierra del Perdón potash projects, which are located in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain covering a project area of approximately 550 square kilometers.

