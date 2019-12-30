HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 9,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

NYSE HFC traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. 811,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,170. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

