IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44.

Get IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH alerts:

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.