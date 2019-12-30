IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
IESC opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. IES has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $27.20.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
