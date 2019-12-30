IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IESC opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. IES has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IES by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IES by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

