IMF Bentham (ASX:IMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.49

IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$4.49 ($3.18) and last traded at A$4.44 ($3.15), with a volume of 41144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$4.44 ($3.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.32.

IMF Bentham Company Profile (ASX:IMF)

IMF Bentham Limited investigates, manages, and funds litigation claims in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, and Europe. Its practice areas include commercial litigation, funding for insolvency, class actions, and arbitration. IMF Bentham Limited offers services, such as funding for litigations; factual investigations preliminary to litigations; appeal funding; payment of adverse costs orders; strategic planning, monitoring, and managing of litigation; and assistance in facilitating settlements and maximizing the value of claim.

