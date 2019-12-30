Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

IMUX opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Immunic has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $46.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $92.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.38.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $30,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 67.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $15,731,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

