Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

IBCP opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $510.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 177,031 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

