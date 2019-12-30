Ingredion Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ingredion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $99.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

