InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading Down 5.2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 332,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 330,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

