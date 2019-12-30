Innova Hits Market Capitalization of $39,594.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $39,594.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Innova has traded 81.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin . Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.