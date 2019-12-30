Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce sales of $19.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.22 billion. Intel reported sales of $18.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $70.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.95 billion to $70.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.11 billion to $73.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,248 shares of company stock worth $3,888,514. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 368,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,086,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,448,126. The company has a market cap of $260.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

