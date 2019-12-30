Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.84

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.84 and traded as high as $60.05. Intel shares last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 8,289,401 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $261.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,248 shares of company stock worth $3,888,514 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Intel by 806.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

