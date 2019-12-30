Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 28th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,324. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,538 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. 1,226,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,515. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $95.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.