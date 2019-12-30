Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.15.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total value of $568,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,488.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $597.88. 429,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $578.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.30. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $446.46 and a one year high of $601.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.