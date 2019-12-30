Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Investar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.09. 9,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.16. Investar has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

