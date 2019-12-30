Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $60.78. 795,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,293. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $646,100.00. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,442. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5,688.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

