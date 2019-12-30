IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72, approximately 861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 32,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.29% of IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.