Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.13.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of IRTC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.07. 235,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $98.13.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares during the period.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

