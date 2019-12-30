Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.54

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.54 and traded as high as $41.58. Jabil shares last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 29,111 shares.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,474 shares of company stock worth $13,673,277. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1,804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Jabil by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.