JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:JW.A opened at $48.43 on Monday. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

