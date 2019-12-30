Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $208,238.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,610. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 746,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

