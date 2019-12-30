Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.60 ($0.43) and last traded at A$0.60 ($0.43), approximately 9,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.60 ($0.42).

The stock has a market cap of $37.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.45.

About Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

