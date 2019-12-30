KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

KBH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 881,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. KB Home has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

