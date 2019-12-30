KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. 1,300,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

