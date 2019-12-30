KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 28th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $178.52. The company had a trading volume of 553,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.83. KLA has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,844,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,043,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

