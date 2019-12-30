Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 924,800 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 134,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,986. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.25.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). On average, equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

