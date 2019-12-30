Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 28th total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 641,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 239,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 169,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

