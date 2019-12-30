Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 418,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 523,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 544,064 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $9,907,405.44. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 59.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 190.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LILA. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 173,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,218. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

