Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Liberty Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Liberty Property Trust has a payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Liberty Property Trust to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

LPT stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

