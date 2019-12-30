Lightpaycoin (LPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85.00

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. Lightpaycoin has a total market cap of $11,019.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.01323248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin . Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

