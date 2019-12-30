LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) vs. TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Critical Review

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LMP Automotive and TravelCenters of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TravelCenters of America $6.23 billion 0.02 -$120.55 million ($3.20) -5.42

LMP Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TravelCenters of America.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and TravelCenters of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A TravelCenters of America -0.26% -3.60% -0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LMP Automotive and TravelCenters of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A TravelCenters of America 0 1 1 0 2.50

TravelCenters of America has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.39%. Given TravelCenters of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TravelCenters of America beats LMP Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 258 travel centers and under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names; and 43 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America LLC was founded in 1992 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

