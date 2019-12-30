Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 37,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 410,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

MFNC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

