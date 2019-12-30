MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.83.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.37 on Friday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 86.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MannKind by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.