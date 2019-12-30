Master Contract Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,986.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $116,723.00 and approximately $27,986.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.01829880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00062659 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

