Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

MAT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,053. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.66. Mattel has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,340,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $55,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mattel by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,577,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after buying an additional 1,117,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Mattel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,773,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,377,000 after buying an additional 932,710 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

