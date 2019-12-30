Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.13.

MLNT opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.39% and a negative return on equity of 101.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 218,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

