Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MERC. TD Securities downgraded shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $824.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.59. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Mercer International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.