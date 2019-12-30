Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.66.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 208,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 23.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 244.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,268 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $6,965,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $2,864,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

