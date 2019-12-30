Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

MEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 78,611 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.18. 168,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

