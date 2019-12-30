MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MTG remained flat at $$14.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $284,569.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,455,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,918,495.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in MGIC Investment by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,703 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 60.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 566,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

