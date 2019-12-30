Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 566,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 346,064 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,300,000 after purchasing an additional 165,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,785,000 after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 65,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.