Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTEM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 277,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,302. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $515.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Scott D. Morenstein bought 468,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 937,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 51.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 365,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth $1,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 453.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 557.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

