Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montage Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Montage Resources by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Montage Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 421,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. Montage Resources has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.90 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

