Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Get Moog alerts:

MOG.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

MOG.A stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Moog has a 12 month low of $73.99 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Moog’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moog will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moog (MOG.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.