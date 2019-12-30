Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) PT Raised to $12.50

Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) had its target price boosted by Imperial Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic Acquisition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Mosaic Acquisition alerts:

Mosaic Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Mosaic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 4,058 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,675.66. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 24,812 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $255,811.72. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,120 shares of company stock worth $300,037.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

Mosaic Acquisition Company Profile

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.