MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report $532.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.40 million. MYR Group posted sales of $446.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 167,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MYR Group by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 131,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MYR Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,080,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. 31,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $549.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

