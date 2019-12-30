Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits Market Cap of $999,936.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $999,936.00 and $268,074.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00064402 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 131.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,084,318 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

